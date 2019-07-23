Quantcast

Power returns to Caracas but other Venezuelan states still in the dark

By Reuters

Reuters


CARACAS, July 23 (Reuters) - Venezuelans in Caracas woke up on Tuesday with the lights back on after the worst blackout since March knocked out power in half the country a day earlier, though service remained down in other states and cities.

State power company Corpoelec, in a statement early on Tuesday, said states were recovering service and power had fully returned to Caracas. Tuesday's blackout left over half of Venezuela's 23 states in the dark.

Reuters witnesses in the central states of Carabobo and Aragua, along with Lara to the west, said power was still out, preventing residents from accessing running water or phone service.

President Nicolas Maduro's government told Venezuelans not to go to work or school on Tuesday to "help the process of reconnection."

Information Minister Jorge Rodriguez said the outage on Monday was caused by an "electromagnetic attack," without providing evidence, and echoing similar allegations the government made during blackouts earlier this year.

The opposition, along with power experts, instead note that Venezuela's national power grid has fallen into serious disrepair after years of inadequate investment and maintenance under Maduro's socialist administration.





This article appears in: World Markets


More from Reuters

Subscribe





See Reuters News












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar