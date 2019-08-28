Power Integrations, Inc. (POWI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 29, 2019

Power Integrations, Inc. ( POWI ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 29, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.17 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 30, 2019. Shareholders who purchased POWI prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that POWI has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $84.82, the dividend yield is .8%.

The previous trading day's last sale of POWI was $84.82, representing a -17.15% decrease from the 52 week high of $102.38 and a 79.13% increase over the 52 week low of $47.35.

POWI is a part of the Technology sector, which includes companies such as Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. ( TSM ) and Intel Corporation ( INTC ). POWI's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.98. Zacks Investment Research reports POWI's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as -16.98%, compared to an industry average of -17%.

Interested in gaining exposure to POWI through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have POWI as a top-10 holding:

Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF ( PSCT )

Invesco Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II ( XSHQ ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is PSCT with an decrease of -2.43% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of POWI at 2.37%.