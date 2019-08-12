Power Financial's Preferred Shares Series A Cross 6% Yield Mark

In trading on Monday, shares of Power Financial Corp's First Preferred Shares Series A (TSX: PWF-PRA.TO ) were yielding above the 6% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $0.6913), with shares changing hands as low as $11.41 on the day. As of last close, PWF.PRA was trading at a 53.72% discount to its liquidation preference amount.
The chart below shows the one year performance of PWF.PRA shares, versus PWF:
Below is a dividend history chart for PWF.PRA, showing historical dividend payments on Power Financial Corp's First Preferred Shares Series A:
In Monday trading, Power Financial Corp's First Preferred Shares Series A (TSX: PWF-PRA.TO
) is currently off about 1.4% on the day, while the common shares (TSX: PWF.TO
) are down about 1.8%.
