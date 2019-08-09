Power Financial Corp's Non-Cumulative First Preferred Shares, Series S Shares Cross 5.5% Yield Mark

In trading on Friday, shares of Power Financial Corp's Non-Cumulative First Preferred Shares, Series S (TSX: PWF-PRS.TO ) were yielding above the 5.5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.20), with shares changing hands as low as $21.41 on the day. As of last close, PWF.PRS was trading at a 12.56% discount to its liquidation preference amount. Investors should keep in mind that the shares are not cumulative , meaning that in the event of a missed payment, the company does not have to pay the balance of missed dividends to preferred shareholders before resuming a common dividend.

The chart below shows the one year performance of PWF.PRS shares, versus PWF:

Below is a dividend history chart for PWF.PRS, showing historical dividend payments on Power Financial Corp's Non-Cumulative First Preferred Shares, Series S: