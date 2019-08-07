Power Financial Corp's Non-Cumulative 5-Year Rate Reset First Preferred Shares, Series P Yield Pushes Past 4.5%

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Power Financial Corp's Non-Cumulative 5-Year Rate Reset First Preferred Shares, Series P (TSX: PWF-PRP.TO ) were yielding above the 4.5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $0.5765), with shares changing hands as low as $12.79 on the day. As of last close, PWF.PRP was trading at a 46.96% discount to its liquidation preference amount. It should be noted that the preferred shares are convertible . Investors should keep in mind that the shares are not cumulative , meaning that in the event of a missed payment, the company does not have to pay the balance of missed dividends to preferred shareholders before resuming a common dividend.

The chart below shows the one year performance of PWF.PRP shares, versus PWF:

Below is a dividend history chart for PWF.PRP, showing historical dividend payments on Power Financial Corp's Non-Cumulative 5-Year Rate Reset First Preferred Shares, Series P :