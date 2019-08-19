Powell Industries, Inc. (POWL) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 20, 2019

Powell Industries, Inc. ( POWL ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 20, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.26 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 18, 2019. Shareholders who purchased POWL prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 20th quarter that POWL has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $37.89, the dividend yield is 2.74%.

The previous trading day's last sale of POWL was $37.89, representing a -7.47% decrease from the 52 week high of $40.95 and a 68.03% increase over the 52 week low of $22.55.

POWL is a part of the Consumer Durables sector, which includes companies such as ABB Ltd ( ABB ) and Amphenol Corporation ( APH ). POWL's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.42.

