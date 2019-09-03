Pound rises briefly after lawmakers move to block no-deal Brexit

Shutterstock photo
NEW YORK, Sept 3 (Reuters) - Sterling posted a brief riseagainst the dollar late on Tuesday after UK lawmakers approved amotion to seize control of parliamentary time to try to blockBritain leaving the European Union with no deal. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL5N25U0GW
At 5:25 p.m. (1925 GMT), the pound GBP=D3 was littlechanged from its Tuesday close at $1.2083, while the euro EUR=EBS was flat at $1.0975. (Reporting by Richard Leong, Editing by Rosalba O'Brien) ((richard.leong@thomsonreuters.com; +1 646 223 6313; ReutersMessaging: richard.leong.thomsonreuters.com@thomsonreuters.net;Twitter @RichardLeong2))