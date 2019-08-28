Quantcast

Pound falls on report Britain's Queen could be asked to suspend parliament

LONDON, Aug 28 (Reuters) - Sterling fell on Wednesday after a BBC journalist said that Britain'sQueen Elizabeth could be asked as early as Wednesday to agree to suspend parliament.

The pound, already trading lower on the day, extended its drop to hit $1.2220, down 0.5% on the day .

Against the euro the British currency also weakened 0.6% to 90.81 pence .

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said the UK is leaving the European Union with or without a deal on Oct. 31, and media have previously reported that he wants to suspend parliament to help force through an exit.





