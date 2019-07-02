Quantcast

Pound falls further as BoE's Carney flags trade, Brexit uncertainty

By Reuters

Reuters


July 2 (Reuters) - Sterling extended losses on Tuesday, to fall 0.4% against the dollar and euro after markets interpreted comments from Bank of England governor Mark Carney as dovish.

Carney said that while interest rate rises might be needed if Brexit progressed smoothly and the BoE was focusing on medium-term dynamics, "in some jurisdictions the impact of uncertainty may warrant a near-term policy response as insurance."

Sterling, which had been 0.2% lower on the day before Carney's speech, raced to a new two-week low of $1.2584 . Against the euro, the pound touched a session low of 89.69 pence .





This article appears in: Politics , World Markets , Stocks , Economy


More from Reuters

Subscribe





See Reuters News












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar