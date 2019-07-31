POU Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Paramount Resources Ltd. (TSX: POU.TO ) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $8.06, changing hands as high as $8.11 per share. Paramount Resources Ltd. shares are currently trading up about 6.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of POU shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, POU's low point in its 52 week range is $5.75 per share, with $15.84 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $8.00.
