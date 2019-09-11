PotlatchDeltic Corporation (PCH) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 12, 2019

PotlatchDeltic Corporation ( PCH ) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 12, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.4 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 30, 2019. Shareholders who purchased PCH prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that PCH has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $40.04, the dividend yield is 4%.

The previous trading day's last sale of PCH was $40.04, representing a -17.78% decrease from the 52 week high of $48.70 and a 42.63% increase over the 52 week low of $28.07.

PCH is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as American Tower Corporation (REIT) ( AMT ) and Crown Castle International Corporation ( CCI ). PCH's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.31. Zacks Investment Research reports PCH's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as -62.72%, compared to an industry average of %.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the PCH Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to PCH through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have PCH as a top-10 holding:

iShares S&P Global Timber & Forestry Index Fund ( WOOD )

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund ( DGRS ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is DGRS with an decrease of -3.24% over the last 100 days. WOOD has the highest percent weighting of PCH at 7.83%.