Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (PSTL) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for July 08, 2019

Postal Realty Trust, Inc. ( PSTL ) will begin trading ex-dividend on July 08, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.063 per share is scheduled to be paid on July 31, 2019. Shareholders who purchased PSTL prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of PSTL was $15.5, representing a -10.76% decrease from the 52 week high of $17.37 and a 8.77% increase over the 52 week low of $14.25.

PSTL is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as American Tower Corporation (REIT) ( AMT ) and Crown Castle International Corporation ( CCI ).

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the PSTL Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.