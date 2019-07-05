Quantcast

Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (PSTL) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for July 08, 2019

Postal Realty Trust, Inc. ( PSTL ) will begin trading ex-dividend on July 08, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.063 per share is scheduled to be paid on July 31, 2019. Shareholders who purchased PSTL prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of PSTL was $15.5, representing a -10.76% decrease from the 52 week high of $17.37 and a 8.77% increase over the 52 week low of $14.25.

PSTL is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as American Tower Corporation (REIT) ( AMT ) and Crown Castle International Corporation ( CCI ).

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the PSTL Dividend History page.

