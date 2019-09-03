Quantcast

POST Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

By BNK Invest,

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Post Holdings Inc (Symbol: POST) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $101.75, changing hands as high as $102.14 per share. Post Holdings Inc shares are currently trading up about 2.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of POST shares, versus its 200 day moving average: Post Holdings Inc 200 Day Moving Average Chart

Looking at the chart above, POST's low point in its 52 week range is $83.88 per share, with $113.73 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $101.89.

