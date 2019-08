Reuters





Aug 30 (Reuters) - London's FTSE 100 rose on Friday, lifted by gains in shares of miners as nickel prices hit an all-time high, with sentiment supported by signs of a resumption of U.S.-China trade talks.

The main index added 0.2%, but was still set to post its sharpest monthly fall in four years. The mid-cap FTSE 250 also gained 0.2% by 0712 GMT.

Heavyweight miners, including Rio Tinto and BHP , were among the biggest boosts to the blue-chip index as a waste spill at a nickel plant in Papua New Guinea sparked supply fears.