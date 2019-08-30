Shutterstock photo

UPDATE 1-Positive trade signals, miners push FTSE 100 higher



* FTSE 100 up 0.3%, FTSE 250 up 0.4%

* Miners gain as nickel prices hit record high

* Positive U.S.-China trade signals buoy sentiment

By Shashwat Awasthi

Aug 30 (Reuters) - London's FTSE 100 rose on Friday, liftedby gains in miners as nickel hit an all-time high, withsentiment supported by signs of a resumption of U.S.-China tradetalks.

The main index .FTSE added 0.3%, putting it on track topost its first weekly gains in five. The mid-cap FTSE 250 .FTMC gained 0.4% by 0738 GMT.

Heavyweight miners such as Rio Tinto RIO.L and BHP BHPB.L provided the biggest boost to the blue-chip index as awaste spill at a nickel plant in Papua New Guinea sparked supplyfears. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL3N25Q157

Most other constituent sectors on the FTSE 100 were alsohigher after Washington and Beijing signalled overnight thatthey would resume talks to try and end their protracted tradewar. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL3N25P29K

"The more measured tone in deciding to focus on next month'smeeting to discuss removing the extra duties has seen someoptimism start to creep back in," said CMC Markets analystMichael Hewson.

Worries that the trade war would escalate have stoked fearsof a global recession in recent weeks and put the FTSE blue-chipindex on course for its sharpest monthly fall in four years.

"All-in-all, it emphasises once again that the U.S.-Chinatrade dispute and/or its resolution remains the only game intown for investors globally," said Jeffrey Halley, senior marketanalyst, Asia Pacific at Oanda.

The sterling remained subdued as lawmakers scrambled to finda solution to the chaotic Brexit process, pushing up exporterstocks such as DiageoDGE.L and Unilever ULVR.L nearly 1%.

The more domestically-focussed FTSE 250, which has brokenranks with the local currency in recent months, gained,supported by a 6% surge in building materials distributorGrafton GFTU_u.L after its first-half results.

Shares of blue-chip IT group Micro FocusMCRO.L andmid-cap consumer credit provider Amigo HoldingsAMGO.L clawedback some losses from the previous session's steep falls. MicroFocus rose 5%, while Amigo advanced 6.5%.

Among smaller stocks, footwear retailer Shoe ZoneSHOE.L plunged 30.7% to an all-time low after warning annual resultswould be below expectations. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL3N25Q261

Premier FoodsPFD.L rose 2.5% after the OXO cube makerappointed a permanent chief executive officer and a newchairman, filling a void left by a string of top managementdepartures earlier this year. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL3N25Q1Y2

