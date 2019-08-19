Positive China News Helps Stocks Rise

The Dow rallied today thanks to upbeat news around the U.S.-China relationship. The tech sector got a spark from news that the Trump administration is extending Huawei's license to do business with U.S. suppliers, and traders also cheered interest rate reform out of China. Rebounding Treasury yields also lifted sentiment on Wall Street. The winning session marks a third straight for the Dow and S&P, while the Nasdaq's win streak is still just at two -- though sentiment data suggests stocks could keep rebounding from last week's sell-off.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI - 26,135.79) added about 250 points, or 1%. UnitedHealth Group ( UNH ) and American Express ( AXP ) were the only Dow losers, losing 0.4% and 0.2%, respectively. Cisco Systems ( CSCO ) paced the 28 advancing blue chips, adding 3.3%.

The S&P 500 Index (SPX - 2,923.65) gained about 35 points, or 1.2%, while the Nasdaq Composite (IXIC - 8,002.81) tacked on 106.8 points, or 1.4%, to mark its first finish above 8,000 since Aug. 13.

The Cboe Volatility Index (VIX - 16.88) lost 1.6 points, or 8.6%.

Oil Gains with Stocks

Oil prices rose today alongside equities, following a drone attack on an oil facility in Saudi Arabia. October-dated crude futures added $1.33, or 2.4%, to $56.14 per barrel.

Gold, meanwhile, moved lower today, as traders turned to riskier assets. December-dated gold futures fell $12, or 0.8%, to end at $1,511.60 an ounce.