Quantcast

Positive bank results boost Saudi, other Gulf markets mixed

By Reuters

Reuters


July 30 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia's stock market rose on Tuesday in a recovery from the previous session's biggest single-day loss in a month as strong earnings from two lenders boosted bank shares, while other Gulf bourses were mixed.

The Saudi index was up 0.4%. Al Rajhi Bank gained 1.3% after it posted a more than 4% rise in second-quarter profit as revenue from special commissions and investments increased.

Riyad Bank , whose profit surged over the same period on a 22.9% jump in operating income, added 1.7%.

Dubai's index rose 0.3%, with Emaar Properties advancing 0.9%. The blue-chip developer has risen in recent sessions after a memorandum of understanding it signed concerning an $11 billion project at Beijing's new airport.

The Abu Dhabi index was down 0.2%. Emirates Telecommunications Group shed 0.3% and Aldar Properties lost 0.9%.

In Qatar, the index was roughly flat as industry and telecommunications stocks moved sideways.

Petrochemical maker Industries Qatar shed 0.5%ahead of its earnings report later this week. EFG Hermes forecast the company would post a 47% plunge in second-quarter profit.

Telecommunications firm Ooredoo traded 1.8% up after reporting higher second-quarter profit, while Vodafone Qatar gained 0.7% as first-half profit increased.





This article appears in: Stocks , Politics


More from Reuters

Subscribe





    See Reuters News












    Research Brokers before you trade

    Want to trade FX?





    Upcoming Earnings

    Company Expected Report Date
    FGP Jun 10, 2019
    THO Jun 10, 2019
    HDS Jun 11, 2019
    HRB Jun 11, 2019
    CHS Jun 11, 2019
    AVGO Jun 13, 2019
    TUFN Jun 13, 2019
    CPST Jun 11, 2019

    Earnings Calendar