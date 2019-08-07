Portugal's second-quarter jobless rate lowest since at least 2011

Shutterstock photo





Aug 7 (Reuters) - Portugal's unemployment rate fell to 6.3% in the second quarter from 6.8% in the preceding three months, its lowest mark since the series began in 2011, official data showed on Wednesday.

The figure was also below 6.7% in the same period of 2018.

The National Statistics Institute said that while the youth unemployment rate - encompassing those between the ages of 15 and 24 - rose to 18.1% from 17.6% in the previous quarter, it was below 19.4% registered a year earlier.

The total workforce was practically unchanged at 5.24 million people.