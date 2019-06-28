Portola Pharmaceuticals (PTLA) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Friday, shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Symbol: PTLA) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $26.98, changing hands as high as $27.02 per share. Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. shares are currently trading up about 1.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of PTLA shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, PTLA's low point in its 52 week range is $14.81 per share, with $42.17 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $27.00.
