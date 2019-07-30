Portola Pharmaceuticals Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for PTLA

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Symbol: PTLA) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $26.94, changing hands as high as $26.95 per share. Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. shares are currently trading up about 3.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of PTLA shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, PTLA's low point in its 52 week range is $14.81 per share, with $38.53 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $26.91.
