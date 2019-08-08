Portman Ridge Finance Corporation (PTMN) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 09, 2019

Portman Ridge Finance Corporation ( PTMN ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 09, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.06 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 29, 2019. Shareholders who purchased PTMN prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an -40% decrease from prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of PTMN was $2.37, representing a -37.63% decrease from the 52 week high of $3.80 and a 5.33% increase over the 52 week low of $2.25.

PTMN's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$.6. Zacks Investment Research reports PTMN's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as -22.22%, compared to an industry average of 1%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the PTMN Dividend History page.