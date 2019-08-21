Porsche invests in Israeli road visibility startup TriEye

Reuters





TEL AVIV, Aug 21 (Reuters) - Israel's TriEye, whose short-wave-infra-red sensing technology enables vision in adverse weather and night-time conditions, has expanded its funding round to $19 million with an investment from German sports car manufacturer Porsche PSHG_p.DE.

The amount invested by Porsche was not disclosed.

TriEye said on Wednesday the additional funds will be used for product development and operations as well as team growth.

The company said its camera, whose initial samples are due to launch in 2020, is designed to save lives on the roads.

Porsche Ventures said it seeks strategic investments in businesses relating to customer experience, mobility and digital lifestyle, as well as artificial intelligence, blockchain and virtual and augmented reality.

