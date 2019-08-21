Quantcast

Porsche invests in Israeli road visibility startup TriEye

By Reuters

Reuters


TEL AVIV, Aug 21 (Reuters) - Israel's TriEye, whose short-wave-infra-red sensing technology enables vision in adverse weather and night-time conditions, has expanded its funding round to $19 million with an investment from German sports car manufacturer Porsche PSHG_p.DE.

The amount invested by Porsche was not disclosed.

TriEye said on Wednesday the additional funds will be used for product development and operations as well as team growth.

The company said its camera, whose initial samples are due to launch in 2020, is designed to save lives on the roads.

Porsche Ventures said it seeks strategic investments in businesses relating to customer experience, mobility and digital lifestyle, as well as artificial intelligence, blockchain and virtual and augmented reality.





This article appears in: World Markets , Stocks
Referenced Symbols: INTC ,


More from Reuters

Subscribe





See Reuters News












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar