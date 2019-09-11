Popular, Inc. (BPOP) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 12, 2019

Popular, Inc. ( BPOP ) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 12, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.3 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 01, 2019. Shareholders who purchased BPOP prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that BPOP has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $54.94, the dividend yield is 2.18%.

The previous trading day's last sale of BPOP was $54.94, representing a -6.87% decrease from the 52 week high of $58.99 and a 24.24% increase over the 52 week low of $44.22.

BPOP is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co ( JPM ) and Bank of America Corporation ( BAC ). BPOP's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $5.88. Zacks Investment Research reports BPOP's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 41.09%, compared to an industry average of %.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the BPOP Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to BPOP through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have BPOP as a top-10 holding:

Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF ( KBWR )

First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund ( QABA ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is QABA with an decrease of -2.42% over the last 100 days. KBWR has the highest percent weighting of BPOP at 2.96%.