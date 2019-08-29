Pope Resources (POPE) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 30, 2019

Pope Resources ( POPE ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 30, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $1 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 17, 2019. Shareholders who purchased POPE prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that POPE has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $69.99, the dividend yield is 5.72%.

The previous trading day's last sale of POPE was $69.99, representing a -4.78% decrease from the 52 week high of $73.50 and a 11.98% increase over the 52 week low of $62.50.

POPE is a part of the Consumer Non-Durables sector, which includes companies such as Waste Management, Inc. ( WM ) and Republic Services, Inc. ( RSG ). POPE's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.44.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the POPE Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.