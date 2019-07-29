Poor earnings lead major Gulf markets lower

Reuters





July 29 (Reuters) - Major Gulf markets dropped on Monday as a string of disappointing corporate earnings hurt the investor sentiment in the region, with Saudi Arabia underperforming other bourses amid falling banking shares.

Saudi's index was down 0.7% as all its lenders slipped into negative territory with Al Rajhi Bank dropping 1.7% in the biggest drag on the index.

Dallah Healthcare was down 3.8% after its second-quarter profit fell, hurt by increased operating and financing costs.

In Abu Dhabi, the index was down 0.4%, extending losses from the last session when it snapped eight days of winning streak. Banks dragged the index the most with First Abu Dhabi Bank , the United Arab Emirates' largest lender, shedding 0.4%.

Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank dropped 2.5% after the country's second biggest lender reported an 11% drop in second-quarter profit in its first combined proforma financials after it merged with Union National Bank and Al Hilal Bank earlier this year.

In Qatar, the index fell 0.4%, weighed down by a 1.8% drop in market heavyweight petrochemical maker Industries Qatar ahead of its earnings report later this week, where, EFG Hermes forecast, it will post 47% plunge in second-quarter profit.

Telecommunications firm Ooredoo also shed 2.1% ahead of its first-half results scheduled for later on Monday.

Dubai's index traded flat with real estate shares gaining and banking shares declining. The emirate's blue-chip lender Emaar Properties was up 1.4% and top lender Emirates NBD was down 0.9%.