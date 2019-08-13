Pool Corporation (POOL) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 14, 2019

Pool Corporation ( POOL ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 14, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.55 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 29, 2019. Shareholders who purchased POOL prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 22.22% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $195.05, the dividend yield is 1.13%.

The previous trading day's last sale of POOL was $195.05, representing a -2.47% decrease from the 52 week high of $200 and a 42.55% increase over the 52 week low of $136.83.

POOL is a part of the Consumer Durables sector, which includes companies such as Intuitive Surgical, Inc. ( ISRG ) and Edwards Lifesciences Corporation ( EW ). POOL's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $6.09. Zacks Investment Research reports POOL's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 3.43%, compared to an industry average of 12.1%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the POOL Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.