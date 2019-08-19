Pompeo, in call with Egypt's Shoukry, urges political solution in Libya

Reuters





WASHINGTON, Aug 19 (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Monday expressed American concerns over the prolonged conflict in Libya in a phone call with his Egyptian counterpart, and they agreed on the need for a political solution, the State Department said.

Pompeo also discussed with Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry cooperation to tackle the Islamic State and al-Qaeda militant groups, the department said in a statement.

"The Secretary and the Foreign Minister shared concern over prolonged violence and instability in Libya, and agreed on the need to achieve a political solution to the conflict," it said.

Egypt, along with the United Arab Emirates, is a supporter of Libyan eastern commander Khalifa Haftar, whose Libya National Army (LNA) has been trying to take Tripoli from forces allied with the internationally recognized government.

Turkey recently shipped arms to Tripoli to stop Haftar's assault, according to diplomats.

The United Nations envoy for Libya, Ghassan Salame, last month called for a truce in the North African country and warned that an influx of weapons from foreign supporters, in violation of an arms embargo, was fueling the conflict.

The country has been riven by violence since the fall of dictator Muammar Gaddafi in 2011.