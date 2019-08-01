Quantcast

Pompeo blasts Chinese "coercion" in South China Sea

By Reuters

Reuters


BANGKOK, Aug 1 (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Thursday criticised Chinese "coercion" in the disputed South China Sea, highlighting a divide with Beijing at a meeting of Southeast Asian nations with world powers.

Tensions have risen in the South China Sea over recent incidents between Chinese and Vietnamese and Philippine ships, the latest confrontations in a potential global flashpoint where the United States challenges China's sweeping maritime claims.

He also said he regretted that he was unable to meet with North Korean representatives at the forum, adding that Washington is "ready to go" with restarting denuclearisation talks with Pyongyang after it test-launched a missile the previous day.





This article appears in: Politics


More from Reuters

Subscribe





See Reuters News












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar