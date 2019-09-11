PolyOne Corporation (POL) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 12, 2019

PolyOne Corporation ( POL ) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 12, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.195 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 04, 2019. Shareholders who purchased POL prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that POL has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $33.99, the dividend yield is 2.29%.

The previous trading day's last sale of POL was $33.99, representing a -25.03% decrease from the 52 week high of $45.34 and a 38.9% increase over the 52 week low of $24.47.

POL is a part of the Basic Industries sector, which includes companies such as Linde plc ( LIN ) and DuPont de Nemours, Inc. ( DD ). POL's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.79. Zacks Investment Research reports POL's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 7%, compared to an industry average of %.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the POL Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to POL through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have POL as a top-10 holding:

Virtus Real Asset Income ETF ( VRAI ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is VRAI with an decrease of -4.1% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of POL at 1.33%.