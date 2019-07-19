Shutterstock photo

UPDATE 2-Political turmoil in Italy weighs on European stocks



* Italian stocks hit two-week lows on political woes

* Publicis sinks on downbeat FY revenue forecast

* STOXX up 0.1% for week, buoyed by rate cut hopes (Updates to close)

July 19 (Reuters) - European shares ended only marginallyhigher on Friday as worries about the stability of Italy'sgovernment dented optimism from renewed signals the U.S. FederalReserve will cut interest rates soon.

The pan-European STOXX 600 .STOXX closed up 0.12% afterrising as much as 0.7% in morning trade, with Italy's blue-chipstocks .FTMIB falling 2% to two-week lows.

Milan-listed banks .FTIT8300 were the hardest hit onworries the year-old coalition government might collapse aftersparring between the two main political parties and that a newelection could take place too late for a new administration toapprove a 2020 budget. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL8N24K2X5

Government ministers are due to meet later on Friday.

"The uncertainty surrounding the political situation inItaly remains relatively high, especially with discussions aboutthe budget coming in later in the year," said Bert Colijn, asenior economist at ING. "It is translating into risk for themoment."

Aiding a strong start for Europe were comments overnightfrom New York Fed President John Williams who said policymakerscould not wait for economic disaster to hit before addingstimulus, reviving expectations of a deeper-than-expected ratecut in July and sparking a rally in shares worldwide. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N24J16B

Markets have fully priced in a 25 basis point cut by the Fedat a policy meeting next week and expect the European CentralBank to hint at a similar move amid signs global growth isslowing.

Banks .SX7P , which tend underperform in a falling interestrate environment, fell about 0.8%, the worst performing sectoron the STOXX 600.

Poor earnings over the last two sessions had threatened totake the index lower on the week, but Friday's gains helped the STOXX end the week higher for the sixth time in seven weeks.

Trade-sensitive stocks of technology companies andautomakers got a lift after U.S. Treasury Secretary StevenMnuchin suggested in-person talks between U.S. and Chineseofficials could follow after telephone conversations onThursday. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N24J085

Industrial stocks .SXNP were the top gainers as shares inGerman payments company WirecardWDIG.DE jumped 5.5% after itsigned an agreement with supermarket chains ALDI Nord and ALDISued to process card payments. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nASP0014L8

Sweden'sVolvoVOLVb.ST rose 5.5%, recovering from a slide on Thursday after the auto and truck maker announced costcutting measures to counter the impact of tariffs.

Belgium-based Budweiser owner Anheuser-Busch InBevABI.BR also jumped 5.5%, keeping the euro zone's blue-chip index STOXX50E afloat, after the debt-heavy brewer said it wouldsell its Australian operations to Japan's Asahi 2502.T and wasstill interested in reviving the stalled flotation of its Asianbusiness. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL8N24K1A0

Media shares .SXMP were a weak spot, sliding half apercent on Publicis' PUBP.PA 6% drop after the advertisinggroup cut its 2019 revenue growth guidance. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nP6N24G005