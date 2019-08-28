Polish yields drop on balanced budget plan, Czech auction eyed

Reuters





PRAGUE, Aug 28 (Reuters) - Polish bond yields dropped on Wednesday after the government approved plans to eliminate a budget deficit next year for the first time in three decades. Czech yields were mixed before the first auction in over a month.

Polish yields fell 2-6 basis points along the curve with expectations of lower supply in the future, with a 10-year benchmark down to 1.775%. first time since 1990.

"A balanced budget will serve as an anchor for future actions and could be treated as a positive information for investors," Santander Bank Polska said in a note. It added demand was strong in the mid- to long-end of the curve.

The yield on that bond was steady in early trading, bid at 1.166%.

Currencies in the region weakened, led by a multi-month low for the Hungarian forint. The forint was bid down at 329.79 to the euro at 0822 GMT, extending a losing streak this month that has put it at a 13-month low.

The National Bank of Hungary left interest rates unchanged on Tuesday, as expected, amid slowing domestic inflation, a worsening euro zone economic outlook and global monetary easing. Analysts expect Hungarian interest rates to remain on hold this year and next, according to an August Reuters poll.

Brokerage Equilor said the forint was still prone to further weakening and could test the key psychological level of 330. However, Raiffeisen analysts said the forint, which like other currencies in the region has been caught up in worries over the U.S.-China trade war, could eventually turn around this quarter.

"Fundamentals in Hungary are supportive of the local currency and hence, we believe that the forint will revert back to our target of EUR/HUF 320 at end of the third quarter," the bank said in a trading note.