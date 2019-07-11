Police fire teargas at Shi'ite protesters in Nigerian capital - Reuters witness

Shutterstock photo





ABUJA, July 11 (Reuters) - Police fired teargas at a protesting Shi'ite group in Nigeria's capital city Abuja, a Reuters witness saw on Thursday.

Hundreds gathered outside government buildings to demand the release of their leader two days after clashes with police left at least two dead and 40 protesters in police custody.

Protesters ran and threw stones as police fired tear gas to disperse the crowds.

On Tuesday, Nigeria'sNational Assembly went into lockdown after gunshots erupted during a violent confrontation between the sides. Each side blamed the other for the gunfire.