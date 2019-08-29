Polaris Inc. (PII) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 30, 2019

Polaris Inc. ( PII ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 30, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.61 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 16, 2019. Shareholders who purchased PII prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that PII has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $79.15, the dividend yield is 3.08%.

The previous trading day's last sale of PII was $79.15, representing a -31.41% decrease from the 52 week high of $115.40 and a 12.64% increase over the 52 week low of $70.27.

PII is a part of the Capital Goods sector, which includes companies such as Intuitive Surgical, Inc. ( ISRG ) and Edwards Lifesciences Corporation ( EW ). PII's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $5.17. Zacks Investment Research reports PII's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as -5.12%, compared to an industry average of 4%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the PII Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.