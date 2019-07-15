Poland's top construction firm Budimex braced for bad year

Reuters





WARSAW, July 15 (Reuters) - Poland's biggest construction group Budimex plans to expand its waste and facility management unit and persuade the government to raise prices in public contracts as it readies for the worst year in recent memory, CEO Dariusz Blocher said.

Poland has invested heavily in infrastructure, but surging costs of raw materials and energy as well as labour shortages has driven some companies into financial difficulties and resulted in requests for additional payments, delays and even some pulling out of some contracts.

"This year will be the most difficult year for us in recent years. When I was preparing the budget for this year I assumed the Budimex would be through the biggest problems. Now, as I verified it, it turned out that it was not the case," Blocher told Reuters.

Prices of materials have surged in recent years with prices of steel rising almost 80% and asphalt by more than 40% since the beginning of 2010, according to DM BDM brokerage estimates.

Construction companies are also struggling to find workers at a time of record low unemployment and rising salary pressure.

To neutralise the problems Budimex and others have approached government representatives to convince them that prices for their services agreed in contracts a few years ago have to be raised.

The government has agreed to introduce price indexation to new contracts but has not decided yet on the old contracts.

Budimex also increased its stake in a waste and facility management company FBSerwis earlier this month in an attempt to diversify operations.

"We see that more and more companies are pulling out of contracts ... I think this is not the end of the problems of construction industry," Blocher said.

Rising material and services costs translated into a 32% fall in Budimex net profit for the second quarter.

In 2018 Budimex net profit fell to 305 million zlotys from 464 million a year earlier on revenues growing to 7.4 billion zlotys from 6.4 billion in 2017.

"We ended 2018 with higher revenues than we expected. As a result this year revenues will be similar or slightly lower...," Blocher said.

"I think that the group's financial results in 2019 might be slightly worse than in 2018 after excluding one-off items," he added, saying last year results were positively impacted by sale of Elektromontaz and settlement of the Okecie airport contract.