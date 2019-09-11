Poland's c.bank sees no negative impact of wage hike plan, Kaczynski says

Reuters





WARSAW, Sept 11 (Reuters) - Poland's ruling party leader Jaroslaw Kaczynski said on Wednesday that he discussed the planned increase in minimum wage with the central bank governor, who deemed that the project will have no negative impact on the economy.

"It so happened that I had the opportunity to talk to the national bank governor yesterday evening and he presented to me first estimates (showing) whether this will have a negative influence on the economy - none of these things," Kaczynski told public radio.

On Saturday, Kaczynski said his party, the ruling Law and Justice (PiS), will almost double the minimum wage for workers by 2023, adding to an already expensive list of the party's promises ahead of the general election in October.