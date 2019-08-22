Poland's Bank Handlowy to pay 70% of 2019 profit in dividend

Shutterstock photo





WARSAW, Aug 22 (Reuters) - Bank Handlowy plans to deliver on its promise, stated in its strategy, to pay a dividend of 70% of profit for 2019, CEO Slawomir Sikora said on Thursday.

"In the strategy we wrote that we want to pay a dividend at 70% and we want to run our bank so that we can make that happen," Sikora told reporters.

