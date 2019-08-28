Poland sees 2020 borrowing needs rising to 19.4 bln zloty

Reuters





WARSAW, Aug 28 (Reuters) - Poland expects its 2020 borrowing needs will amount to 19.4 billion zloty ($4.94 billion), up from 15.7 billion in 2019, the Ministry of Finance said in a budget draft published on its website on Wednesday.

Poland's government led by the nationalist Law and Justice (PiS) party approved a plan on Tuesday to eliminate the budget deficit next year for the first time since 1990, a move that could help boost public support ahead of a national election on Oct. 13 for its ambitious social spending plans.

But on Wednesday it said it would still need to borrow money next year anyway.

He added that assumptions of borrowing tend to be on the conservative side and that in the end next year's borrowing requirement would probably amount to around 10 billion zloty.

The finance ministry also said on its website that it saw interest rates unchanged at 1.5% until 2021-end and then to edge up to 2.1% in 2022 and 2.6% in 2023. It saw the zloty currency remaining at around 4.3 to the euro until 2023.

Robust economic growth and improved tax collection have kept Poland's budget deficits low in recent years, despite increased welfare spending. Last year's budget deficit totalled 10.4 billion zlotys ($2.65 billion) and is to be cut to zero in 2020.

($1 = 3.9258 zlotys)