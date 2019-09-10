Poland plans to acquire Slovak bourse - daily

Reuters





WARSAW, Sept 10 (Reuters) - The Polish government is in talks with its Slovakian counterpart to acquire the Bratislava Stock Exchange, the Rzeczpospolita daily said on Tuesday quoting an unnamed source.

"Negotiations are advanced. We're waiting for conclusions," a person close to the Polish government was quoted by the newspaper as saying.

The Polish government spokesman was not available for comment.

The state-run Polish stock exchange, which is worth $431 million, had failed to acquire the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange last year following a diplomatic row over Poland's new law on the Holocaust.

($1 = 0.9058 euros)