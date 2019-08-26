Poland plans balanced budget in 2020 - Rzeczpospolita

Reuters





WARSAW, Aug 26 (Reuters) - Poland's government plans to move its budget out of deficit in 2020 for the first time in 30 years, Rzeczpospolita daily said on Monday quoting sources close to the government.

Last year's deficit totaled 10.8 billion zloty ($2.75 billion) despite hefty welfare handouts offered by the ruling nationalist Law and Justice (PiS) party.

When contacted by Reuters, the government spokesman declined to comment saying the decision over the 2020 budget is to be taken only on Tuesday.

Rzeczpospolita said the 2020 budget would receive injections from the sale of mobile phone frequencies, rights to CO2 emissions and cash connected with the country's pension system reform. Taken together, the steps will bring in 17.8 billion zloty.

Another 14.9 billion zloty will come from further improvements in tax collection, and 5.2 billion zloty from changes to social security system payments.

Higher alcohol taxes are to bring in 1.1 billion zloty, new tax for millionaires another 1.1 billion zloty while changes to the ecological tax 1.4 billion, Rzeczpospolita said.

The government expects economic growth in the biggest post-communist European Union member country to slow to 3.7% next year from 5.1% this year.

Rzeczpospolita said that a balanced budget will be a positive factor for the ruling party in the ongoing election campaign. Poles are to vote for their representatives to the lower and upper houses of parliament in October.

Last week, opinion polls showed a decline in support for the PiS after a series of scandals. A PiS parliament speaker resigned after being criticised for using a government jet for private flights with his family and a deputy justice minister resigned last week after a website reported that he sought to discredit judges critical of the government's judicial reforms by planting media rumours about their private lives.

The Polish zloty was almost unchanged at 4.3825 versus the euro in early trade, according to Refinitiv data.

($1 = 3.9258 zlotys)