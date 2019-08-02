PNM Resources, Inc. (Holding Co.) (PNM) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 05, 2019

PNM Resources, Inc. (Holding Co.) ( PNM ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 05, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.29 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 16, 2019. Shareholders who purchased PNM prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that PNM has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $50.47, the dividend yield is 2.3%.

The previous trading day's last sale of PNM was $50.47, representing a -3.13% decrease from the 52 week high of $52.10 and a 33.98% increase over the 52 week low of $37.67.

PNM is a part of the Public Utilities sector, which includes companies such as NextEra Energy, Inc. ( NEE ) and Dominion Energy, Inc. ( D ). PNM's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.11. Zacks Investment Research reports PNM's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 4%, compared to an industry average of .8%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the PNM Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.