PNFP Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Thursday, shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc (Symbol: PNFP) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $55.01, changing hands as high as $55.92 per share. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc shares are currently trading up about 3.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of PNFP shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, PNFP's low point in its 52 week range is $43.23 per share, with $66.5351 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $55.80.
