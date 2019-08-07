PNC Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Wednesday, shares of PNC Financial Services Group (Symbol: PNC) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $129.12, changing hands as low as $128.12 per share. PNC Financial Services Group shares are currently trading down about 4.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of PNC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, PNC's low point in its 52 week range is $108.4508 per share, with $147 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $128.77.
