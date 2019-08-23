PNC Financial Services Group's Fixed-to-Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series P Crosses Above 5.5% Yield Territory

In trading on Friday, shares of PNC Financial Services Group's Fixed-to-Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series P (Symbol: PNC.PRP) were yielding above the 5.5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.5312), with shares changing hands as low as $27.79 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 5.48% in the "Financial" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel . As of last close, PNC.PRP was trading at a 11.48% premium to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average premium of 7.37% in the "Financial" category. Investors should keep in mind that the shares are not cumulative , meaning that in the event of a missed payment, the company does not have to pay the balance of missed dividends to preferred shareholders before resuming a common dividend.

The chart below shows the one year performance of PNC.PRP shares, versus PNC:

Below is a dividend history chart for PNC.PRP, showing historical dividend payments on PNC Financial Services Group's Fixed-to-Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series P :

In Friday trading, PNC Financial Services Group's Fixed-to-Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series P (Symbol: PNC.PRP) is currently down about 0.2% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: PNC) are off about 1.2%.