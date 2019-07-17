PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (PNC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for July 18, 2019

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. ( PNC ) will begin trading ex-dividend on July 18, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $1.15 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 05, 2019. Shareholders who purchased PNC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 21.05% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $138.76, the dividend yield is 3.32%.

The previous trading day's last sale of PNC was $138.76, representing a -5.75% decrease from the 52 week high of $147.23 and a 27.95% increase over the 52 week low of $108.45.

PNC is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co ( JPM ) and Bank of America Corporation ( BAC ). PNC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $10.9. Zacks Investment Research reports PNC's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 5.7%, compared to an industry average of 5%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the PNC Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to PNC through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have PNC as a top-10 holding:

First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF ( FTXO )

Invesco KBW Bank ETF ( KBWB )

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF ( KRE )

iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF ( IAT ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is KBWB with an decrease of -2.65% over the last 100 days. FTXO has the highest percent weighting of PNC at 8.14%.