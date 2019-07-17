PNC Financial beats profit estimates on rise in interest income, loans

Quantcast

July 17 (Reuters) - PNC Financial Services Group Inc on Wednesday posted a better-than-expected second quarter profit, helped by a rise in interest income and loans.

PNC, one of the largest regional U.S. lenders by assets, said its loan portfolio grew 6.4% to $237.2 billion, with commercial lending accounting for nearly 70% of total loans.

However, provision for loan losses more than doubled to $180 million in the quarter from a year earlier.

The Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania-based bank's net income attributable to common shareholders rose to $1.31 billion, or $2.88 per share, in the quarter ended June 30, from $1.29 billion, or $2.72 per share, a year earlier (graphic).

Analysts had expected a profit of $2.82 per share, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Total revenue rose 2.7% to $4.44 billion.





