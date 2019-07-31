PMT vs. INVH: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?

Investors looking for stocks in the Real Estate - Operations sector might want to consider either PennyMac Mortgage (PMT) or Invitation Home (INVH). But which of these two stocks presents investors with the better value opportunity right now? Let's take a closer look.

Everyone has their own methods for finding great value opportunities, but our model includes pairing an impressive grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system with a strong Zacks Rank. The proven Zacks Rank emphasizes companies with positive estimate revision trends, and our Style Scores highlight stocks with specific traits.

PennyMac Mortgage and Invitation Home are sporting Zacks Ranks of #1 (Strong Buy) and #2 (Buy), respectively, right now. This system places an emphasis on companies that have seen positive earnings estimate revisions, so investors should feel comfortable knowing that PMT is likely seeing its earnings outlook improve to a greater extent. But this is just one piece of the puzzle for value investors.

Value investors also tend to look at a number of traditional, tried-and-true figures to help them find stocks that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

The Style Score Value grade factors in a variety of key fundamental metrics, including the popular P/E ratio, P/S ratio, earnings yield, cash flow per share, and a number of other key stats that are commonly used by value investors.

PMT currently has a forward P/E ratio of 10.59, while INVH has a forward P/E of 22.08. We also note that PMT has a PEG ratio of 2.12. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. INVH currently has a PEG ratio of 3.52.

Another notable valuation metric for PMT is its P/B ratio of 1.06. The P/B is a method of comparing a stock's market value to its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. By comparison, INVH has a P/B of 1.77.

These are just a few of the metrics contributing to PMT's Value grade of B and INVH's Value grade of D.

PMT stands above INVH thanks to its solid earnings outlook, and based on these valuation figures, we also feel that PMT is the superior value option right now.