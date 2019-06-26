Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (PLYM) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 27, 2019

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. ( PLYM ) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 27, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.375 per share is scheduled to be paid on July 31, 2019. Shareholders who purchased PLYM prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 8th quarter that PLYM has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $18.4, the dividend yield is 8.15%.

The previous trading day's last sale of PLYM was $18.4, representing a -6.1% decrease from the 52 week high of $19.60 and a 68.04% increase over the 52 week low of $10.95.

PLYM is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as American Tower Corporation (REIT) ( AMT ) and Crown Castle International Corporation ( CCI ). PLYM's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$5.96.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the PLYM Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.