Plus500 revenue rises after dismal prior quarter

By Reuters

Shutterstock photo


July 2 (Reuters) - Online trading platform Plus500 reported higher revenue for the second quarter after its first-quarter revenue shrank to less than a fifth due to lower market volatility and a European clampdown on highly leveraged betting.

The company said there were signs of reduced levels of marketing across its peer group, which in part led to a rise in customers numbers at Plus500 and lower cost of acquisition.

