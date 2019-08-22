PLNT Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Thursday, shares of Planet Fitness Inc (Symbol: PLNT) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $66.44, changing hands as low as $65.84 per share. Planet Fitness Inc shares are currently trading down about 2.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of PLNT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, PLNT's low point in its 52 week range is $44.97 per share, with $81.90 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $66.37.
