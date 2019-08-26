Quantcast

PLN files SRS for Samurai bonds

By Reuters

TOKYO, Aug 26 (IFR) - Indonesia's state power company Perusahaan Listrik Negara has filed a securities registration statement for a four-tranche Samurai transaction.

The transaction consists of three, five, seven and 10-year tranches, though one or more of the tranches may be dropped depending on demand. Pricing is scheduled for September 12.

JCR has assigned the bonds a preliminary rating of BBB. The issuer is rated Baa2/BBB by Moody's/S&P.

PLN met Japanese investors last month ahead of its debut deal in yen, IFR reported previously.

Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley, Mizuho, Nomura and SMBC Nikko have been hired as joint lead managers.





